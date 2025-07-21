Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Lessened by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $243.33 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.08 and a 200-day moving average of $255.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

