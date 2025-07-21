U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $52.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,947,000 after buying an additional 5,449,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,915,000 after buying an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $138,183,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

