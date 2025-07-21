Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,036 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 25.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 94,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 107.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 122,748 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63,488 shares during the period. Dahring Cusmano LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 67.3% in the first quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 106.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

