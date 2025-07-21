Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of WEC opened at $107.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

