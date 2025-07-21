Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.60) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 192.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 14 ($0.19) to GBX 16 ($0.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 15.36 ($0.21) on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 32.42 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of £284.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.38.

In related news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,803.49). 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

