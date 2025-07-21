Truist Financial Increases Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target to $55.00

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Viking to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Viking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

NYSE VIK opened at $58.36 on Monday. Viking has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Viking had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 128.44%. The business had revenue of $897.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Viking in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Viking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viking by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

