TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.19.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.62.
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
