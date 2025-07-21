Treasure Coast Financial Planning Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

