Treasure Coast Financial Planning Buys 3,641 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for 3.6% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPIB opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $48.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

