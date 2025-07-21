TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 970.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in TPG by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $977,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $101,150.72. Following the sale, the director owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,570.24. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TPG from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TPG opened at $56.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -169.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.75 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. TPG’s payout ratio is -496.97%.

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.