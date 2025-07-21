TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Stake Lowered by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,309,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 49.83%.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

