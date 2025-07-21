TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of TopBuild worth $28,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 779.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after purchasing an additional 535,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,688,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,844,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,424,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 167,622.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after purchasing an additional 150,860 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $356.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.96. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.02.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

