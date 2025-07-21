Top Waste Management Stocks To Follow Today – July 19th

Waste Management, Halliburton, and Rockwell Automation are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide services for the collection, transportation, treatment, recycling and disposal of solid and hazardous waste. They give investors exposure to firms whose revenues are driven by long-term municipal and commercial contracts, regulatory frameworks that mandate waste processing and growing demand for sustainable recycling and recovery solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.38. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. 14,974,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,621,482. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.00. 681,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,562. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $359.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Featured Stories