Top Travel Stocks To Watch Today – July 18th

Alibaba Group, American Express, Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, BigBear.ai, Baidu, and Booking are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves transportation, lodging and related services for travelers—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines and online travel agencies. Because these companies’ revenues depend heavily on consumer travel demand, economic cycles, fuel prices and geopolitical events, travel stocks often exhibit pronounced seasonal and cyclical volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $120.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,791,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,111,304. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19. The company has a market cap of $286.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $7.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $329.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $949.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,967. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $421.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,000.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $982.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 48,465,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,360,484. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.02. 103,836,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,285,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 3.46.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,043,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,328. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded up $17.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,701.69. The stock had a trading volume of 72,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,489.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,016.25. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

