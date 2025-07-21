Top Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – July 20th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Oracle, Elevance Health, and GE Aerospace are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, production, and distribution of medical goods and services, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the healthcare sector’s potential for steady growth and defensive characteristics during economic fluctuations. The performance of healthcare stocks is often influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and healthcare policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.06. 33,864,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,179,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average of $173.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,902,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,498. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average of $432.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded down $3.45 on Friday, reaching $245.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,671,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,432. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $251.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

ELV traded down $25.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.87. 8,379,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.81. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $276.41 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $263.49. 8,605,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $272.80.

