Top 5G Stocks Worth Watching – July 18th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Cisco Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies directly involved in the development, manufacture and deployment of fifth-generation mobile network technology—ranging from telecom operators and network equipment makers to chip designers and software providers. Investors in 5G stocks seek exposure to the growth potential of faster, lower-latency connectivity driving applications such as the Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles and augmented reality. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. 14,305,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,022,514. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,513. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $196.24. The company has a market cap of $169.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.96.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,993,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,252,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $270.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90.

