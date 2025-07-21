TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on X. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of TMX Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TSE:X opened at C$56.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$39.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

