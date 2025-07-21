The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,189,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $359.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.03 and a 200-day moving average of $374.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

