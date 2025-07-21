The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of The Ensign Group worth $30,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $731,445.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,245. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,336 shares of company stock worth $2,902,377. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $136.80 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.