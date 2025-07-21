Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Trimmed by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for approximately 1.4% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $146,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 459.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 153.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $184.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.