Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 34,576 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,576 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.11% of First Solar worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 30.5% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in First Solar by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 93,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in First Solar by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 6,113 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $175.85 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.72. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.87.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

