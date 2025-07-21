Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,700 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NVR were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in NVR by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,756,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $17,176,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR opened at $7,427.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,299.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,393.24. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.