Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $13.30 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,073 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Equinix by 20.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $777.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $846.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $862.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 195.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. New Street Research upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $957.05.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

