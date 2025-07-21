Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $10.22 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $219.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.61 and its 200-day moving average is $233.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.