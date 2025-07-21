Tabor Asset Management LP Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 891.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8,480.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.14. 24,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.67. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 86.40%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.60 million.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

