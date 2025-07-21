Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Synopsys by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after buying an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.67.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $584.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $508.54 and a 200-day moving average of $482.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $600.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

