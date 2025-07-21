Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,802 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.29% of Suncor Energy worth $139,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $38.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

