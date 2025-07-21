Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,152,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409,076 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

