Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 2,728 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 264.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

VUG stock opened at $448.39 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

