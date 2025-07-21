Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 24,467 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 13.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $43,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,489,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,278,000 after purchasing an additional 562,331 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,027,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,950,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,706 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.99 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

