Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $5 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

