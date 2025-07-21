Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 23,497 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $15,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

