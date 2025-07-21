Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after buying an additional 784,432 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after buying an additional 548,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after buying an additional 718,880 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7%

SBUX stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.60.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

