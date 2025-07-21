S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STBA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.89. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $93.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

