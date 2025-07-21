Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.3%

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $165.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $388,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,367. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.27, for a total value of $634,865.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,373.22. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,035 shares of company stock worth $12,213,719. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,107,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.