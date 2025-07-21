Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Decreased by 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $30.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

