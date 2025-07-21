SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

