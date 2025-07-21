SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $308.39 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $217.52 and a one year high of $317.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

