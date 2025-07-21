South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 923.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,724,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,374,000 after buying an additional 7,872,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10,795.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,795,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,923 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,293,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $76,684,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,316,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ ONB opened at $22.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ONB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price objective on Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

