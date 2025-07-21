Souders Financial Advisors Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE CB opened at $273.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day moving average is $282.31. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

