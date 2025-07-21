Souders Financial Advisors Makes New $241,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $488,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,574,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after buying an additional 1,252,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

