SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) & Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Head-To-Head Review

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) and Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SLM and Encore Capital Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM $2.62 billion 2.63 $608.33 million $2.78 11.81 Encore Capital Group $1.32 billion 0.69 -$139.24 million ($4.89) -7.92

Analyst Ratings

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group. Encore Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SLM and Encore Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM 0 1 9 0 2.90 Encore Capital Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

SLM presently has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. Encore Capital Group has a consensus target price of $62.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.85%. Given Encore Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than SLM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of SLM shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SLM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Encore Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SLM and Encore Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM 21.05% 31.25% 2.12% Encore Capital Group -8.38% 16.18% 2.99%

Risk & Volatility

SLM has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLM beats Encore Capital Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the provision of early stage collection, business process outsourcing, and contingent collection services. In addition, the company engages in debt servicing and other portfolio management services to credit originator for non-performing loans. Further, it offers credit management services. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

