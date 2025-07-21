Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.650-12.050 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $339.88 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.94.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

