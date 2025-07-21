Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter.
Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2%
Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.66.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $608,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEVN shares. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 10th.
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
