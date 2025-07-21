Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $203,000 in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Service Corporation International by 3,061.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 297,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 287,996 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Service Corporation International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Service Corporation International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,917,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Service Corporation International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

About Service Corporation International

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.