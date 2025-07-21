Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $223,147,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $1,209.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,232.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,063.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

