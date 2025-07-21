Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,363. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,075.87.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4%

ServiceNow stock opened at $963.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,006.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $955.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

