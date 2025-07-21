Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 266 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

MDLZ stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

