Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRPT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $150.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

