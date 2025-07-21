Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.2%

RSI opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.90 and a beta of 1.87. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 58,453 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $893,161.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 446,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,316.32. This trade represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 321,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,765. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,147,520 shares of company stock valued at $30,097,728 in the last ninety days. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

